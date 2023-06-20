Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares during the period. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wedmont Private Capital owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCMB. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.87. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $52.85.

About Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

