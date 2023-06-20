Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Holdings Lifted by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,736,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 61,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 643,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,789. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.46. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.