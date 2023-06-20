Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.28. 237,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,309. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

