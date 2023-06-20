Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Raised by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,013,000 after purchasing an additional 241,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,202. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

