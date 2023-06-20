Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

