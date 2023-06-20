Scotiabank Cuts AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to C$8.75

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AGFMF. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Desjardins cut their target price on AGF Management from C$10.25 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

AGF Management Stock Performance

Shares of AGFMF stock remained flat at $5.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. AGF Management has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $6.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

