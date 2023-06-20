Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

SHIP stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.48. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.67. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth $64,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth $473,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

