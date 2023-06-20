Seneca House Advisors Has $214,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Seneca House Advisors cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Ratio Wealth Group lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

RHS stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.34. 42,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,436. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.98. The company has a market cap of $875.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $153.20 and a one year high of $178.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

