Seneca House Advisors Has $942,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Seneca House Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,736,000 after purchasing an additional 186,588 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after purchasing an additional 35,388 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,634,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,229,036. The firm has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

