Seneca House Advisors Sells 544 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Seneca House Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,886 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for approximately 1.8% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,395,946,000 after purchasing an additional 208,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,583,451,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after buying an additional 72,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,478,505 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $650,028,000 after buying an additional 125,052 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.24. 469,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.21. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.01 and a 52 week high of $235.01.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,805 shares of company stock worth $1,931,672. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Argus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.84.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

