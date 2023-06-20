Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) & Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Serco Group and Cass Information Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Serco Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cass Information Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cass Information Systems has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.46%. Given Serco Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Serco Group is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Serco Group N/A N/A N/A $0.01 192.17 Cass Information Systems $182.48 million 3.07 $34.90 million $2.44 16.71

This table compares Serco Group and Cass Information Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cass Information Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Serco Group. Cass Information Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Serco Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Serco Group pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Cass Information Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Serco Group pays out 786.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cass Information Systems pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Serco Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Serco Group and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Serco Group N/A N/A N/A Cass Information Systems 17.80% 16.45% 1.34%

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats Serco Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors. It also provides rail, ferry, and cycle operations; road traffic management; and air traffic control services to the transportation sector, as well as integrated facilities management, clinical and non-clinical support, and patient administration and contact services for the health sector. In addition, the company offers citizen services, including contact centers and case management; middle, back office, and IT; and employment and skills services. The company serves the United Kingdom and Canadian governments, devolved authorities, and other public sector customers; and federal and civilian agencies, and various state and municipal governments. Serco Group plc was founded in 1929 and is based in Hook, the United Kingdom.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. The company also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecom expense management solutions. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as demand, savings, time, and money market deposits; commercial, industrial, commercial real estate, and construction and land development loans; and cash management services to privately held businesses, restaurant franchises, and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

