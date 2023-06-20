Short Interest in EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Expands By 8.4%

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 411,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,230.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQGPF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EQB to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Stock Performance

Shares of EQB stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. EQB has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $52.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.