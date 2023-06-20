Short Interest in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expands By 5.5%

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 696,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Farmers National Banc Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of FMNB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. 11,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $47.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward Muransky bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $347,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,467.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Muransky purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $347,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,467.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 50,000 shares of company stock worth $586,750. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2,536.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth $57,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

(Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.