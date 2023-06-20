Short Interest in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Decreases By 8.4%

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 138,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ FDUS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.30. 33,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,811. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.87 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 38.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidus Investment Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.86%.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fidus Investment from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidus Investment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 80.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Articles

