Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Receives $22.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BSRR stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $22.99.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 21.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 121,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

