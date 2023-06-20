SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Up 9.4% This Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $276.40 million and $30.19 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018424 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00014299 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,263.88 or 0.99945894 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,631,811 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,222,631,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.21823647 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $26,541,053.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

