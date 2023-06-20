SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Down 6.6%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $258.22 and last traded at $258.32. Approximately 531,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,070,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $392.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.26.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 7.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.74 and its 200 day moving average is $300.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

