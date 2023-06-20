Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Trading Down 1.3%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.66 and last traded at $23.69. 354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Radiology, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

