Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Trading Down 1.3%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.66 and last traded at $23.69. 354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.
Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47.
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile
Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Radiology, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonic Healthcare (SKHCF)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.