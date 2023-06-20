Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SOHO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sotherly Hotels from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of SOHO opened at $2.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth $55,000. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

