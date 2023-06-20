Sourceless Price Hits $0.0282 on Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Sourceless has a market cap of $591.47 million and approximately $0.67 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018463 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00014250 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,209.21 or 1.00013985 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02814937 USD and is down -4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $887.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

