Sourceless (STR) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $618.92 million and $883.88 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02814937 USD and is down -4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $887.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

