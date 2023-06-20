SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 6.7% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of SPDW traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,276. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

