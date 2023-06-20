SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,173,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,787,000 after acquiring an additional 908,280 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,452 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,055,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,582,000 after acquiring an additional 787,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,967,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,775,000 after acquiring an additional 725,123 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

