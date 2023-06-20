Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CFO Sells $275,169.44 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CFO Manish Sarin sold 18,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $275,169.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 819,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,926,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

NYSE CXM traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,820. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.29, a P/E/G ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 131.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.