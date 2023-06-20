Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CRO Paul Ohls Sells 1,780 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CRO Paul Ohls sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $25,916.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 731,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,095.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE CXM traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.73. 1,879,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,820. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $15.00.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
