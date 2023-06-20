Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CRO Paul Ohls Sells 1,780 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CRO Paul Ohls sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $25,916.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 731,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,095.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sprinklr Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE CXM traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.73. 1,879,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,820. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

