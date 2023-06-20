Stableford Capital II LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,532,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,670,000 after acquiring an additional 58,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 55,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,481,000 after purchasing an additional 92,175 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 530,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,300,000 after purchasing an additional 40,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 352,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,334,000 after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VOOV traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $154.00. 23,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,307. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.35 and a 200-day moving average of $146.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.18 and a 12-month high of $156.63.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

