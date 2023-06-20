Stableford Capital II LLC Acquires Shares of 1,117 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.1 %

NOC stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.10. The company had a trading volume of 145,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,179. The stock has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $429.10 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

