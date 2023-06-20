Stableford Capital II LLC Acquires Shares of 3,286 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 641,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.60. The stock had a trading volume of 205,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.35. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

