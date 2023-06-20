STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.03 and last traded at C$3.03. 17,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 210,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.99.

Several research firms have commented on STEP. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$217.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.59.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

