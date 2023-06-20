Stephen Dennis Purchases 2,142,883 Shares of Marvel Gold Limited (ASX:MVL) Stock

Marvel Gold Limited (ASX:MVL – Get Rating) insider Stephen Dennis acquired 2,142,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,571.71 ($16,145.01).
Marvel Gold Price Performance
Marvel Gold Company Profile
Marvel Gold Limited engages in the development and exploration of gold projects. The company holds 70% interest in the Tabakorole gold project, which consists of 10 tenements covering an area of 830 square kilometers located in southern Mali. It also holds interest in the Yanfolila project and Kolondieba gold projects located in southern Mali.
