StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Alimera Sciences Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.39. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $7.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Adam Morgan bought 1,401,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,383,231.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,659,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

