StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 3.8 %
BBGI opened at $1.00 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
