StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 3.8 %

BBGI opened at $1.00 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 10.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.