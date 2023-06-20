StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Kamada stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.89 million, a P/E ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. Kamada has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Kamada had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $30.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Kamada by 103.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Kamada by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kamada by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

