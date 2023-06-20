StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Kamada Stock Performance
Kamada stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.89 million, a P/E ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. Kamada has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Institutional Trading of Kamada
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Kamada by 103.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Kamada by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kamada by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.
