StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE MLSS opened at $1.08 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $75.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 93.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.26%. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 134,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52,957 shares in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

