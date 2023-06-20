StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Price Performance
NYSE MLSS opened at $1.08 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $75.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.35.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 93.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.26%. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Milestone Scientific (MLSS)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.