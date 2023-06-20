StockNews.com Upgrades Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WLKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market cap of $769.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $307.68 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,101.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 197,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

