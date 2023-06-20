Stolper Co Buys 5,766 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

