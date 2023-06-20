Stolper Co Has $1.38 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,854 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,412,000 after buying an additional 3,210,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,128,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in PPL by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,431,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,985,000 after buying an additional 1,764,164 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

PPL stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

