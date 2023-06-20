Stolper Co Has $1.78 Million Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Stolper Co grew its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 940.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TTE opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

