Stolper Co Has $1.78 Million Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Stolper Co grew its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 940.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TTE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
