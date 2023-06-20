Stolper Co Purchases 30 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stolper Co boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up about 2.8% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $459.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $429.10 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $451.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

