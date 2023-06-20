Stolper Co Sells 1,529 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Stolper Co lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 37,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTZ opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $11.81.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading

