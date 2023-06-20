Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Decreased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYK traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $293.19. 234,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.43. The company has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

