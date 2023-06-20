Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Trading Up 2.8%

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 11,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 18,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Sunlands Technology Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Sunlands Technology Group Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $47.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19.

Institutional Trading of Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group ( NYSE:STG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 137.28% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Sunlands Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

Further Reading

