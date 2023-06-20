Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.95

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

