Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.95

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.
About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (SURVF)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.