Superdry (LON:SDRY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 78.22 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 78.50 ($1.00). Approximately 101,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 388,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.80 ($1.02).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Superdry Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of £76.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 872.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 82.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.50.

Insider Transactions at Superdry

About Superdry

In other news, insider Julian Dunkerton bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £276,500 ($353,806.78). Insiders purchased a total of 6,791,785 shares of company stock valued at $523,015,285 in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

