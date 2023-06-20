Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $5.34.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile
