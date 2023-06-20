Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Down 2.8% This Week

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $27.90 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,617,199,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,264,843,110 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

