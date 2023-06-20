Swipe (SXP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $18.74 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Swipe has a total market cap of $195.94 million and approximately $18.74 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 568,369,775 coins and its circulating supply is 568,369,249 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

