Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TPR opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,279 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $696,454,000 after buying an additional 505,189 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,045,365 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $420,608,000 after buying an additional 58,191 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,370,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $181,104,000 after purchasing an additional 623,046 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 928.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,627,890 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $242,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.