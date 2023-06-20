Tate & Lyle plc (TATYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.5954 per share on Monday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

TATYY opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.27. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $42.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TATYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($12.03) to GBX 960 ($12.28) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($12.03) to GBX 970 ($12.41) in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

