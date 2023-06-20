TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.91.

Several analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet raised TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

SNX stock opened at $96.77 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $57,321.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,114.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $57,321.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,114.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,377,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,736,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,998 shares of company stock worth $4,041,355 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,978,000 after acquiring an additional 288,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,385,000 after acquiring an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after acquiring an additional 84,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,237,000 after acquiring an additional 48,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

